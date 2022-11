Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s governor-elect, is laying out how he’ll assume power from outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf in January. WITF’s Sam Dunklau has more.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/16/pa-gov-elect-josh-shapiro-lays-out-transition-plans-and-policy-goals-in-his-first-post-election-press-appearance/

(Original air-date: 11/19/22)