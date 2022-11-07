$2 Billion Tax Package, Including Incentives for Natural Gas Use, Signed by Wolf

Companies in Pennsylvania are getting $2 billion in incentives to use natural gas, thanks to a law signed by Governor Tom Wolf. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports he says half the credits will make the state more competitive as the federal government looks to create “clean hydrogen hubs.”

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/03/tom-wolf-signs-2-billion-tax-package-that-encourages-natural-gas-production-in-pa/

(Original air-date: 11/6/22)