PA State News

$2 Billion Tax Package, Including Incentives for Natural Gas Use, Signed by Wolf

By Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Published November 7, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST
doris-morgan-mXUFJ1U2AeA-unsplash.jpg
Doris Morgan
/
Unsplash

Companies in Pennsylvania are getting $2 billion in incentives to use natural gas, thanks to a law signed by Governor Tom Wolf. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports he says half the credits will make the state more competitive as the federal government looks to create “clean hydrogen hubs.”

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/03/tom-wolf-signs-2-billion-tax-package-that-encourages-natural-gas-production-in-pa/

(Original air-date: 11/6/22)

PA State News
Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
