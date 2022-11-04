Community Groups, Voters Respond to Berks County Deputies at Ballot Drop Boxes

Berks County’s policy of having sheriff deputies question voters at drop off locations is drawing criticism by some voters and civic groups.

WITF’s Anthony Orozco speaks with voters about how they felt about interacting with law enforcement to cast their ballots.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/01/berks-county-sherriffs-questions-voters-at-ballot-drops-boxes-some-voters-dont-mind/

(Original air-date: 11/3/22)