Community Groups, Voters Respond to Berks County Deputies at Ballot Drop Boxes

By Anthony Orozco | WITF
Published November 4, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT
Berks County’s policy of having sheriff deputies question voters at drop off locations is drawing criticism by some voters and civic groups.

WITF’s Anthony Orozco speaks with voters about how they felt about interacting with law enforcement to cast their ballots.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/01/berks-county-sherriffs-questions-voters-at-ballot-drops-boxes-some-voters-dont-mind/

(Original air-date: 11/3/22)

Anthony Orozco | WITF
Anthony Orozco is the Latino communities reporter for WITF. Anthony joined PA Post in May 2020 as a Report For America corps member and transitioned to WITF in August 2020. He has worked in central Pennsylvania as a journalist, poet and community organizer since graduating with a degree in journalism from the University of Cincinnati in 2012.
