PA State News

$100 Million Allocated to Mental Health Needs Probably Won’t Be Used This Year

By Kate Giammarise | WESA
Published November 2, 2022 at 12:36 AM EDT
Katherine McAdoo
Unsplash

The state legislature allocated $100 million in this year’s budget to address mental health needs. And legislators appointed a 24-member commission to recommend how these one-time funds should be spent. But WESA’s Kate Giammarise reports it is unlikely the funds will be disbursed this year.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-10-27/100-million-allocated-by-pa-legislature-for-mental-health-needs-unlikely-to-be-spent-this-year

(Original air-date: 10/31/22)

Kate Giammarise | WESA
Kate Giammarise focuses her reporting on poverty, social services and affordable housing. Before joining WESA, she covered those topics for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nearly five years; prior to that, she spent several years in the paper’s Harrisburg bureau covering the legislature, governor and state government. She was part of the P-G staff that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting on the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
