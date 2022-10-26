Mastriano Says He Would Use State Police to Move Migrants Elsewhere, Which Would Violate State and Federal Law

Republican state senator Doug Mastriano says, if elected governor, he’d transport undocumented immigrants in the commonwealth across state lines. WITF’s Robby Brod explains this could violate both federal and state law.

(Original air-date: 10/25/22)