Mastriano Says He Would Use State Police to Move Migrants Elsewhere, Which Would Violate State and Federal Law

By Robby Brod | WITF
Published October 26, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT
Republican state senator Doug Mastriano says, if elected governor, he’d transport undocumented immigrants in the commonwealth across state lines. WITF’s Robby Brod explains this could violate both federal and state law.

Read the full story at: https://witf.org/2022/10/24/doug-mastriano-wants-to-use-pa-state-police-to-bus-migrants-to-delaware-heres-why-that-breaks-both-federal-and-state-law/

(Original air-date: 10/25/22)

Robby Brod | WITF
Robby Brod is WITF's Democracy Beat Reporter covering mis/disinformation and the harm they cause communities across Pennsylvania.
