PA State News

Pro-Fracking Legislator Sent Letter to DOH, Urged It Not to Participate in Public Health Forum

By Reid Frazier
Published October 22, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT
Hydraulic_Fracturing_In-Progress.jpg
Doug Duncan
/
USGS

In a recently surfaced letter to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, a Washington County legislator urged the agency to withdraw from a public health forum on fracking. For StateImpact Pennsylvania,

The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports that a week after receiving the request, both the Department of Health and the University of Pittsburgh pulled out of the event.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/10/17/state-sen-bartolotta-urged-pa-health-department-to-drop-out-of-fracking-public-health-forum/

(Original air-date: 10/19/22)

PA State News
Reid Frazier
Reid R. Frazier covers energy for The Allegheny Front. His work has taken him as far away as Texas and Louisiana to report on the petrochemical industry and as close to home as Greene County, Pennsylvania to cover the shale gas boom. His award-winning work has also aired on NPR, Marketplace and other outlets.
