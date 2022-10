A new statewide poll shows abortion remains one of the top issues motivating voters ahead of the midterm elections. WITF’s Sam Dunklau breaks down the findings.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/28/pennsylvania-voters-rank-abortion-as-a-top-issue-in-a-newly-released-poll/

(Original air-date: 10/4/22)