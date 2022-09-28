York Leaders Welcome Passage of Federal Firearms Legislation Amid Gun Violence Struggles

Elected officials and community advocates in York are celebrating the first major national gun safety legislation in nearly three decades. WITF’s Anthony Orozco reports, leaders say federal funding can help put more power behind their efforts to curb shootings.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/26/york-leaders-welcome-firearm-legislation-as-the-city-struggles-with-gun-violence/

(Original air-date: 9/27/22)