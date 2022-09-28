© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
❤️ Only $766.50 left to meet our $10,000 Buy-Back Campaign goal by Friday, Sept. 30th! Help us stay interruption-free for the first weekend of the Fall Membership Drive. Tap here to donate. 🎵
PA State News

York Leaders Welcome Passage of Federal Firearms Legislation Amid Gun Violence Struggles

By Anthony Orozco | WITF
Published September 28, 2022 at 1:03 AM EDT
chip-vincent-sZyojGH31U0-unsplash.jpg
Chip Vincent
/
Unsplash

Elected officials and community advocates in York are celebrating the first major national gun safety legislation in nearly three decades. WITF’s Anthony Orozco reports, leaders say federal funding can help put more power behind their efforts to curb shootings.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/26/york-leaders-welcome-firearm-legislation-as-the-city-struggles-with-gun-violence/

(Original air-date: 9/27/22)

PA State News
Anthony Orozco | WITF
Anthony Orozco is the Latino communities reporter for WITF. Anthony joined PA Post in May 2020 as a Report For America corps member and transitioned to WITF in August 2020. He has worked in central Pennsylvania as a journalist, poet and community organizer since graduating with a degree in journalism from the University of Cincinnati in 2012.
See stories by Anthony Orozco | WITF