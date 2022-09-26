© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
❤️ Tap here to support WDIY's Buy-Back Campaign for the Fall Membership Drive. Help us stay interruption-free for the first weekend of the Drive by donating today! 🎵
PA State News

As the Weather Cools, Spotted Lanternflies are Laying Their Eggs

By Katie Blackley | WESA
Published September 26, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT
magi-kern-vFqlAJb7H6Q-unsplash.jpg
Magi Kern
/
Unsplash

Pennsylvanians can be seen stomping along sidewalks, bridges and porches. No, it’s not the latest dance craze, it’s an attempt to squash the invasive spotted lanternfly. WESA’s Katie Blackley reports the cooler temperatures also mean the insect is ready to lay its eggs.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/environment-energy/2022-09-23/spotted-lanternflies-are-laying-their-eggs-heres-how-to-stop-the-invasive-insects-spread

(Original air-date: 9/27/22)

PA State News
Katie Blackley | WESA
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer and host of our Good Question! series and podcast. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community.
See stories by Katie Blackley | WESA