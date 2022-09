A Pennsylvania state court is considering whether an election system investigation helmed by a Republican-led Senate committee can move forward. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/13/the-pa-senates-election-investigation-gets-its-day-in-court-nearly-a-year-after-it-started/

(Original air-date: 9/15/22)