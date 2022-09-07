In Labor Day Speech, Biden Calls on Unions to Support Democrats During Midterm Elections

President Joe Biden called on labor unions to vote for Democrats this fall at a Labor Day picnic in Pittsburgh Monday. WESA’s Kiley Koscinski reports the President’s speech kicked off the midterm election season.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-09-05/biden-blasts-republicans-calls-on-labor-unions-to-support-democrats-in-pittsburgh-labor-day-speech

(Original air-date: 9/7/22)