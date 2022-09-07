© 2022
PA State News

In Labor Day Speech, Biden Calls on Unions to Support Democrats During Midterm Elections

By Kiley Koscinski | WESA
Published September 7, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT
52258535003_4139c82f0a_b.jpg
Adam Schultz/White House
/
Flickr
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the 29th Quadrennial American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations Convention, June 14, 2022, at the Philadelphia Convention Center.

President Joe Biden called on labor unions to vote for Democrats this fall at a Labor Day picnic in Pittsburgh Monday. WESA’s Kiley Koscinski reports the President’s speech kicked off the midterm election season.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-09-05/biden-blasts-republicans-calls-on-labor-unions-to-support-democrats-in-pittsburgh-labor-day-speech

(Original air-date: 9/7/22)

PA State News
Kiley Koscinski | WESA
Kiley Koscinski is a reporter for 90.5 WESA. She covers breaking stories from a variety of realms in Pittsburgh; with specific interest in the growing technology sector. She has previously produced Morning Edition and The Confluence for 90.5 WESA. Before that she worked as a producer and assignment desk editor at NewsRadio 1020 KDKA. Kiley completed her undergraduate studies at Point Park University.
