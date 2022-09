The federal regulator for nuclear power plants is welcoming public comment on proposed changes at Three Mile Island. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt has more.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/08/30/three-mile-island-owner-looks-to-move-to-next-phase-of-cleanup/

(Original air-date: 9/1/22)