Teva Pharmaceuticals to Pay PA, 11 Other States Over $4 Billion for Its Role in the Opioid Crisis

By Brett Sholtis | WITF
Published August 8, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT
A drug company that marketed fentanyl patches and other opioids to people is agreeing to pay more than $4 billion to Pennsylvania and other states. WITF’s Brett Sholtis reports, attorneys general allege that Teva Pharmaceuticals misled people.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/07/29/pennsylvania-and-other-states-reach-deal-over-marketing-safety-of-generic-opioids/

(Original air-date: 8/8/22)

Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
