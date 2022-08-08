Teva Pharmaceuticals to Pay PA, 11 Other States Over $4 Billion for Its Role in the Opioid Crisis

A drug company that marketed fentanyl patches and other opioids to people is agreeing to pay more than $4 billion to Pennsylvania and other states. WITF’s Brett Sholtis reports, attorneys general allege that Teva Pharmaceuticals misled people.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/07/29/pennsylvania-and-other-states-reach-deal-over-marketing-safety-of-generic-opioids/

(Original air-date: 8/8/22)