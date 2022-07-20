© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PA State News

UPMC Employees Send Open Letter to Leadership, Ask for More Action to Protect Abortion Access

By Sarah Boden | WESA
Published July 20, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT
vidar-nordli-mathisen-LkOnzvZUwj0-unsplash.jpg
Vidar Nordli-Mathisen
/
Unsplash

Some 1,200 UPMC employees want leadership of the state’s largest hospital system to do more to protect access to abortion. WESA’s Sarah Boden reports on an open letter that was sent to UPMC executives today outlining employee concerns.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/health-science-tech/2022-07-14/upmc-employees-say-silence-on-abortion-puts-hospital-system-in-danger-of-complicity

(Original air-date: 7/20/22)

PA State News
Sarah Boden | WESA
Sarah Boden covers health, science and technology for 90.5 WESA. Before coming to Pittsburgh in November 2017, she was a reporter for Iowa Public Radio where she covered a range of issues, including the 2016 Iowa Caucuses.
See stories by Sarah Boden | WESA