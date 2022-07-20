UPMC Employees Send Open Letter to Leadership, Ask for More Action to Protect Abortion Access

Some 1,200 UPMC employees want leadership of the state’s largest hospital system to do more to protect access to abortion. WESA’s Sarah Boden reports on an open letter that was sent to UPMC executives today outlining employee concerns.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/health-science-tech/2022-07-14/upmc-employees-say-silence-on-abortion-puts-hospital-system-in-danger-of-complicity

(Original air-date: 7/20/22)