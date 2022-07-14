Pennsylvania’s Climate Rule Paused Until Trial This Fall

Pennsylvania’s rule to limit emissions from power plants has been in effect since the beginning of the month. But StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports opponents to the regulation will have their day in court.

Update:

Pennsylvania’s climate rule is on hold until a full legal case can be heard.

Commonwealth Court Judge Michael Wojcik on Friday granted a request for preliminary injunction against enforcement of the regulation that joins the state to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

The order says the parties requesting the stay, which include coal industry groups, power plant owners, and some labor groups, stand to lose out if the rule is enforced now and later thrown out.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/07/07/pennsylvanias-climate-rule-takes-effect-as-sides-prepare-for-trial-this-fall/

(Original air-date: 7/13/22)