© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PA State News

Pennsylvania’s Climate Rule Paused Until Trial This Fall

By Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Published July 14, 2022 at 1:50 AM EDT
chris-robert-BDe_ECg6HW0-unsplash.jpg
Chris Robert
/
Unsplash

Pennsylvania’s rule to limit emissions from power plants has been in effect since the beginning of the month. But StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports opponents to the regulation will have their day in court.

Update:

Pennsylvania’s climate rule is on hold until a full legal case can be heard.

Commonwealth Court Judge Michael Wojcik on Friday granted a request for preliminary injunction against enforcement of the regulation that joins the state to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

The order says the parties requesting the stay, which include coal industry groups, power plant owners, and some labor groups, stand to lose out if the rule is enforced now and later thrown out.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/07/07/pennsylvanias-climate-rule-takes-effect-as-sides-prepare-for-trial-this-fall/

(Original air-date: 7/13/22)

PA State News
Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
See stories by Rachel McDevitt | WITF