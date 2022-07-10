Climate Change Could Be Shifting Pennsylvania’s Wildfire Conditions

Severe droughts and heat waves are leading to more wildfires across the country, sometimes during unusual times of year. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Adriana Delagarza reports on the possibility climate change is responsible for slight shifts in Pennsylvania.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/07/01/prescribed-fires-are-backed-by-science-but-shifts-in-climate-patterns-could-make-them-more-challenging/

(Original air-date: 7/10/22)