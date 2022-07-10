© 2022
Climate Change Could Be Shifting Pennsylvania’s Wildfire Conditions

By Adriana Delagarza | StateImpact Pennsylvania
Published July 10, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT
joanne-francis-S9NQnIV4zOI-unsplash.jpg
Joanne Francis
/
Unsplash

Severe droughts and heat waves are leading to more wildfires across the country, sometimes during unusual times of year. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Adriana Delagarza reports on the possibility climate change is responsible for slight shifts in Pennsylvania.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/07/01/prescribed-fires-are-backed-by-science-but-shifts-in-climate-patterns-could-make-them-more-challenging/

(Original air-date: 7/10/22)

Adriana Delagarza | StateImpact Pennsylvania
