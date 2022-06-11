© 2022
Dauphin County Jail Cells Were ‘Ice Cold’ Days Before a Prisoner Died

By Brett Sholtis | WITF
Published June 11, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT
Public records show that in late January, people warned the Dauphin County Prison Board that temperatures were dangerously low in some parts of the jail. WITF’s Brett Sholtis reports, days later, a prisoner died in one of those cells, though the cause of his death has not yet been made public.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/07/dauphin-county-jail-cells-were-ice-cold-days-before-a-prisoner-died/

(Original air-date: 6/11/22)

Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
