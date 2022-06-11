Dauphin County Jail Cells Were ‘Ice Cold’ Days Before a Prisoner Died

Public records show that in late January, people warned the Dauphin County Prison Board that temperatures were dangerously low in some parts of the jail. WITF’s Brett Sholtis reports, days later, a prisoner died in one of those cells, though the cause of his death has not yet been made public.

(Original air-date: 6/11/22)