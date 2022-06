The remains of eight Native American children who died at the former Carlisle Indian Industrial School will be reunited with family members. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/10/8-native-american-tribes-prepare-to-reclaim-their-childrens-remains-from-carlisle-army-cemetery/

(Original air-date: 6/10/22)