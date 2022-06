A city-run needle exchange will launch in Pittsburgh this summer. WESA’s Kiley Koscinski reports Pennsylvania Health officials recently visited the city to highlight the effectiveness of syringe services.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/health-science-tech/2022-06-02/as-pittsburgh-prepares-to-launch-a-new-city-needle-exchange-officials-call-for-state-support

(Original air-date: 6/7/22)