© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PA State News

Mastriano Agrees to Talk to Jan. 6 Committee, but Expert Says He May Not Reveal Much

By Sam Dunklau | WITF
Published June 6, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT
andy-feliciotti-8cvjI48SFtY-unsplash.jpg
Andy Feliciotti
/
Unsplash

State Senator Doug Mastriano has agreed to sit for an interview with the U.S. House committee investigating last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports one analyst says its not likely the Republican candidate for governor will tell the committee anything revealing.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/03/pa-gop-governor-candidate-doug-mastrianos-jan-6-committee-interview-may-not-yield-much-analyst-says/

(Original air-date: 6/6/22)

PA State News
Sam Dunklau | WITF
Sam Dunklau is the Capitol Bureau Chief for WITF. He previously covered Illinois state government for NPR member station WUIS in Springfield, IL.
See stories by Sam Dunklau | WITF