PA State News

14-Year-Old Arrested for Making Threatening Social Media Post Toward Franklin County School District

By Gabriela Martínez | WITF
Published June 3, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for threatening a Franklin County School District in a Snapchat post through a fake account. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports the threat led the Waynesboro Area School District to close before its final day of classes.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/02/teen-charged-with-making-shooting-threat-toward-franklin-county-school-district/

(Original air-date: 6/3/22)

Gabriela Martínez is a Report for America corps member covering race and identity in central Pennsylvania with a focus on the region’s growing Latino community. She is interested in grassroots political movements and covering the discussions happening in underrepresented communities of color.
