14-Year-Old Arrested for Making Threatening Social Media Post Toward Franklin County School District

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for threatening a Franklin County School District in a Snapchat post through a fake account. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports the threat led the Waynesboro Area School District to close before its final day of classes.

(Original air-date: 6/3/22)