Lawyers for Republican U.S. Senate candidates David McCormick and Mehmet Oz are battling in court over a group of mail-in ballots cast during the May primary. WITF’s Sam Dunklau has more.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/05/31/pennsylvania-court-hears-arguments-over-contested-mail-in-ballots-in-gop-u-s-senate-primary/

(Original air-date: 6/1/22)