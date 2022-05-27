© 2022
PA State News

Lancaster County Resident, Last Known Survivor of WWII POW Massacre, Dies at 99

Published May 27, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT
751px-Malmedy_Massacre.jpg
Public Domain
/
Wikimedia Commons
A U.S. soldier views some of the corpses of the 84 U.S. POWs whom the Waffen-SS summarily executed on Dec. 17, 1944.

Family and friends are remembering a Lancaster County man who was the last known survivor of a World War II POW massacre that occurred during the Battle of the Bulge. WITF's Tim Lambert has this remembrance of Harold Billow – who died May 17 at the age of 99.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/05/25/lancaster-county-resident-and-last-known-survivor-of-wwii-pow-massacre-dies-at-99/

(Original air-date: 5/27/22)

