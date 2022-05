The national infant formula shortage has been particularly difficult for low-income families with young kids that use a federal nutrition program. WESA’s Sarah Boden reports the program’s vouchers can only be used at certain stores.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/health-science-tech/2022-05-21/pennsylvania-wic-family-skips-bills-to-buy-infant-formula

(Original air-date: 5/23/22)