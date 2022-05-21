Hospital Execs in PA Prioritize Addressing the Shortage of Health Care Workers

Hospital executives say addressing a health care worker staffing shortage is a top priority. Transforming Health’s Brett Sholtis has the details from the Pennsylvania Hospital and Health System Association’s first conference since the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the health care sector.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/05/12/health-care-worker-shortage-behavioral-health-resources-top-concerns-for-hospital-execs-in-pa/

(Original air-date: 5/21/22)