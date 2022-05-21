© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PA State News

Hospital Execs in PA Prioritize Addressing the Shortage of Health Care Workers

By Brett Sholtis | WITF
Published May 21, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT
hospital-g40c73c5b3_1280.jpg
paulbr75
/
Pixabay

Hospital executives say addressing a health care worker staffing shortage is a top priority. Transforming Health’s Brett Sholtis has the details from the Pennsylvania Hospital and Health System Association’s first conference since the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the health care sector.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/05/12/health-care-worker-shortage-behavioral-health-resources-top-concerns-for-hospital-execs-in-pa/

(Original air-date: 5/21/22)

PA State News
Brett Sholtis | WITF
Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
See stories by Brett Sholtis | WITF