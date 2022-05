As votes continue to be tallied from the primary, Republicans may be replacing two key state budget negotiators with a pair of far-right challengers. WITF’s Sam Dunklau has more on the potential impact.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/05/19/pennsylvanias-2-gop-state-budget-chiefs-decades-of-experience-was-used-against-them-in-primary-challenges/

(Original air-date: 5/20/22)