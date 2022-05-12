© 2022
Pennsylvania’s Crisis Centers Need Workers as the 988 Hotline’s Release Approaches

By Brett Sholtis | WITF
Published May 12, 2022 at 12:12 AM EDT
nordwood-themes-q8U1YgBaRQk-unsplash.jpg
NordWood Themes
/
Unsplash

In mid-July, the 988 hotline will officially go live across the U.S. — providing an easy-to-remember phone number for people struggling with their mental health. Transforming Health’s Brett Sholtis reports, crisis centers in the midstate that will answer some of those calls are facing a significant staffing shortage, with advocates saying they need funding and support.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/05/06/as-988-hotline-goes-live-in-pennsylvania-crisis-centers-need-workers/

(Original air-date: 5/11/22)

Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
