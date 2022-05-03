© 2022
Advocates Call for More Funding to Raise Wages, Provide Disability Services

By Kate Giammarise | WESA
Published May 3, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT
The pandemic accelerated what was already a staffing crisis for providers that serve people with disabilities. Now, WESA’s Kate Giammarise reports, advocates are pushing for additional millions in the state budget to raise wages and fight staffing shortages.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-05-02/advocates-push-for-more-state-funds-for-disability-services-and-higher-wages-for-workers

(Original air-date: 5/3/22)

