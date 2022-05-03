Advocates Call for More Funding to Raise Wages, Provide Disability Services

The pandemic accelerated what was already a staffing crisis for providers that serve people with disabilities. Now, WESA’s Kate Giammarise reports, advocates are pushing for additional millions in the state budget to raise wages and fight staffing shortages.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-05-02/advocates-push-for-more-state-funds-for-disability-services-and-higher-wages-for-workers

(Original air-date: 5/3/22)