PA State News

With Publication of the Final RGGI Rule, PA Will Become the First Fossil Fuel State to Price Carbon

By Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Published April 24, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT
The new rule that will allow Pennsylvania to join a regional effort to cut carbon emissions is set to be published in the official record this weekend. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports it comes after a court order delayed the regulation’s enactment.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/04/21/wolfs-climate-rule-to-be-published-making-pa-first-fossil-fuel-state-to-price-carbon/

(Original air-date: 4/24/22)

PA State News
Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
