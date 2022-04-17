© 2022
PA State News

Autonomous Hospital Robots Used across Pennsylvania Are Vulnerable to Hackers

WDIY | By Kiley Koscinski | WESA
Published April 17, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
Autonomous robots used by U.S. hospitals have been extremely vulnerable to hackers. That’s according to cybersecurity startup Cynerio. WESA’s Kiley Koscinski reports the bots are used in UPMC facilities and elsewhere in Pennsylvania.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/health-science-tech/2022-04-13/autonomous-robots-used-at-upmc-and-other-hospitals-are-found-to-have-been-vulnerable-to-hackers

(Original air-date: 4/17/22)

Kiley Koscinski | WESA
Kiley Koscinski is a reporter for 90.5 WESA. She covers breaking stories from a variety of realms in Pittsburgh; with specific interest in the growing technology sector. She has previously produced Morning Edition and The Confluence for 90.5 WESA. Before that she worked as a producer and assignment desk editor at NewsRadio 1020 KDKA. Kiley completed her undergraduate studies at Point Park University.
