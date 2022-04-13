© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We met our goal for the Spring Membership Drive! Thank you to everyone who contributed. 🎧
PA State News

Some Pennsylvania Republicans Want to Get Rid of Ballot Drop Boxes. Experts Say That’s a Step Too Far

By Sam Dunklau | WITF
Published April 13, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT
element5-digital-ThjUa4yYeX8-unsplash.jpg
Element5 Digital
/
Unsplash

A Republican-led state Senate committee is sharing claims of voting irregularities that do not show proof of widespread problems. WITF's Sam Dunklau reports, experts say the panel is trying to use those claims to justify sweeping changes to Pennsylvania's mail-in ballot rules.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/04/08/some-pennsylvania-republicans-want-to-get-rid-of-ballot-dropboxes-experts-say-thats-a-step-too-far/

(Original air-date: 4/13/22)

PA State News
Sam Dunklau | WITF
Sam Dunklau is the Capitol Bureau Chief for WITF. He previously covered Illinois state government for NPR member station WUIS in Springfield, IL.
See stories by Sam Dunklau | WITF