Some Pennsylvania Republicans Want to Get Rid of Ballot Drop Boxes. Experts Say That’s a Step Too Far
A Republican-led state Senate committee is sharing claims of voting irregularities that do not show proof of widespread problems. WITF's Sam Dunklau reports, experts say the panel is trying to use those claims to justify sweeping changes to Pennsylvania's mail-in ballot rules.
Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/04/08/some-pennsylvania-republicans-want-to-get-rid-of-ballot-dropboxes-experts-say-thats-a-step-too-far/
(Original air-date: 4/13/22)