The responsibility of auditing Pennsylvania’s school districts will soon no longer fall to the state’s auditor general. WESA’s Kiley Koscinski reports the office is pushing the task back to the Department of Education.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-03-25/citing-budget-cuts-pa-auditor-general-will-kick-school-audits-back-to-the-department-of-education

(Original air-date: 3/28/22)