Over the past year, hospitals around the country have dealt with a massive shortage of nurses. But in Pennsylvania, thousands of nurses who wanted to work were stuck waiting for months to get the licenses that are required to get jobs.

Transforming Health’s Brett Sholtis has the details, as part of a collaboration with NPR’s data investigations team.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/03/10/nurses-in-pennsylvania-waited-months-to-get-licenses-to-work-during-historic-staffing-shortage/

(Original air-date: 3/22/22)