PA State News

Nurses in Pennsylvania Waited Months to Get Licenses to Work During Historic Staffing Shortage

By Brett Sholtis | WITF
Published March 23, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT
Over the past year, hospitals around the country have dealt with a massive shortage of nurses. But in Pennsylvania, thousands of nurses who wanted to work were stuck waiting for months to get the licenses that are required to get jobs.

Transforming Health’s Brett Sholtis has the details, as part of a collaboration with NPR’s data investigations team.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/03/10/nurses-in-pennsylvania-waited-months-to-get-licenses-to-work-during-historic-staffing-shortage/

(Original air-date: 3/22/22)

Brett Sholtis | WITF
Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
