Judge Fines Sunoco $51,000 for Not Doing More to Ensure Nearby Residents’ Safety During Pipeline Construction

By Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Published March 19, 2022 at 12:12 AM EDT
Pipeline company Sunoco could be facing another fine related to its Mariner East project, after a state judge said the company should have had more safety measures in place during construction. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the decision stemmed from a complaint from an apartment complex in Delaware County.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/03/11/pipeline-builder-in-pennsylvania-failed-to-safeguard-residents-judge-says/

(Original air-date: 3/18/22)

Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
