Judge Fines Sunoco $51,000 for Not Doing More to Ensure Nearby Residents’ Safety During Pipeline Construction

Pipeline company Sunoco could be facing another fine related to its Mariner East project, after a state judge said the company should have had more safety measures in place during construction. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the decision stemmed from a complaint from an apartment complex in Delaware County.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/03/11/pipeline-builder-in-pennsylvania-failed-to-safeguard-residents-judge-says/

(Original air-date: 3/18/22)