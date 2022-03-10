David McCormick’s Job Creation Record May Give PA Voters False Impressions
Republican David McCormick's campaign for Senate frequently touts his decades of business experience, calling him “a Pittsburgh job creator." But WESA's Lucy Perkins reports the campaign may give a false impression about the how many jobs he can take credit for.
Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-03-07/david-mccormicks-record-on-job-creation-may-give-false-impression-to-pennsylvania-voters
(Original air-date: 3/10/22)