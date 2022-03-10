© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
David McCormick’s Job Creation Record May Give PA Voters False Impressions

By Lucy Perkins | WESA
Published March 10, 2022 at 7:04 AM EST
Republican David McCormick's campaign for Senate frequently touts his decades of business experience, calling him “a Pittsburgh job creator." But WESA's Lucy Perkins reports the campaign may give a false impression about the how many jobs he can take credit for.

Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-03-07/david-mccormicks-record-on-job-creation-may-give-false-impression-to-pennsylvania-voters

(Original air-date: 3/10/22)

