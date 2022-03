Pennsylvania's Supreme Court is weighing whether to overturn the state's no-excuse mail-in voting law. WITF's Sam Dunklau reports the Court has finished hearing testimony.

Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/03/08/pennsylvania-supreme-court-weighs-future-of-states-popular-mail-voting-law/

(Original air-date: 3/9/22)