Replacement of Pittsburgh’s collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge has been fast-tracked. But WESA’s Margaret J. Krauss reports some groups want to take time to make sure it’s worthy of the city of bridges.

Read the full story: https://www.wesa.fm/development-transportation/2022-03-08/state-lawmakers-call-for-bridge-funding-as-penndot-releases-new-fern-hollow-design

(Original air-date: 3/8/22)