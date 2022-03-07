© 2022
Pennsylvania Gas Industry Looking Export Natural Gas Amid Russian Invasion of Ukraine

By Julie Grant | The Allegheny Front
Published March 7, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST
Global energy prices are soaring in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Allegheny Front’s Julie Grant reports that efforts to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies is highlighting the growing role of natural gas from the United States, including from Pennsylvania.

Read the full story at: https://www.alleghenyfront.org/pennsylvania-natural-gas-producers-look-to-export-to-europe-amid-russian-invasion-of-ukraine/

(Original air-date: 3/7/22)

Julie Grant | The Allegheny Front
