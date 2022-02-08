Traveling Nurses Making the Best of a Bad Situation as PA Hospitals Face Staffing Shortages

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses are facing an unprecedented level of stress and burnout. Across the commonwealth, hospitals are dealing with a shortage of registered nurses – leaving many to rely on expensive staffing agencies.

Transforming Health’s Brett Sholtis reports, some are becoming travel nurses -- with one saying, it’s a way to make the best of a bad situation.

Read the full story at: https://transforminghealth.org/2022/01/25/with-pa-hospitals-desperate-for-nurses-travelers-make-the-best-of-a-bad-situation/

(Original air-date: 2/8/22)