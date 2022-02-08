© 2022
Traveling Nurses Making the Best of a Bad Situation as PA Hospitals Face Staffing Shortages

By Brett Sholtis | WITF
Published February 8, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST
Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses are facing an unprecedented level of stress and burnout. Across the commonwealth, hospitals are dealing with a shortage of registered nurses – leaving many to rely on expensive staffing agencies.

Transforming Health’s Brett Sholtis reports, some are becoming travel nurses -- with one saying, it’s a way to make the best of a bad situation.

Read the full story at: https://transforminghealth.org/2022/01/25/with-pa-hospitals-desperate-for-nurses-travelers-make-the-best-of-a-bad-situation/

(Original air-date: 2/8/22)

PA State News
Brett Sholtis | WITF
Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
