Updated November 25, 2026 at 11:56 AM EST

Jensen Huang is back at the helm of Nvidia with President Trump's backing. But the questions surrounding the AI chipmaker and its ties to China are far from settled.

U.S. intelligence officials told congressional staff there is no evidence that Alice Huang, the woman who had an affair with the Nvidia chief, was a Chinese spy or intelligence asset, according to a person familiar with the matter who was granted anonymity to speak about a closed-door briefing.

There is also no evidence that she initiated the affair to collect intelligence for China's government, the person told NPR's Ryan Lucas on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the matter. She is, however, believed to have passed along information after the affair began.

Trump has said he helped arrange Huang's return as CEO, and Nvidia's board maintains that his reinstatement presents no national security risk. Some Republican lawmakers, however, want to understand how those conclusions were reached.

Speaking to Morning Edition on Wednesday, before NPR obtained the new information, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., said he wants to hear from the FBI and CIA before Huang appears before House lawmakers next week.

For Fitzpatrick, a former FBI special agent who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, the inquiry begins with what federal authorities knew and whether they warned the Nvidia chief of potential espionage threats.

"What briefings did they give? When did they give them?" he asked.

Huang's reinstatement, Fitzpatrick said, should not put those questions to rest.

"The public is rightly concerned, and they deserve answers," he said.

Fitzpatrick also wants to hear from Attorney General Todd Blanche, who on Tuesday described Nvidia as a good corporate citizen, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, whose department faces questions over Nvidia's chip exports to China.

"Anytime you do an investigation, you follow the facts wherever they lead, and you report those facts with unimpeachable integrity," Fitzpatrick said. "You leave no stone unturned."

The debate over Huang's reinstatement extends beyond Washington.

In Silicon Valley, his return has alarmed women and advocates who have spent years pushing for a better workplace culture, renewing questions about the limits of executive accountability.

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the blue button above.

The radio interview was edited by Ally Schweitzer.

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