New U.S. passports with Trump's image are available. Here's how to get (or avoid) one

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The State Department began issuing commemorative passports for America's 250th anniversary on Monday. The passports feature an image of President Trump and are only available in person at the Washington Passport Agency — and only with an appointment.

John Hall drove all the way from his home in Alabama, in what he calls his "MAGA red" Hyundai, to get one of the new passports. "It's a commemorative thing to have," he told NPR. "I'm a big Trump supporter."

But he left empty-handed Monday because he couldn't get an appointment before he had to return home. He said he would try coming back when the State Department holds "special passport acceptance events" on future dates, including Aug. 22 and Sept. 26.

The Washington passport office is usually for U.S. citizens who can prove they are traveling within a couple of days.

Richmond, Va.'s Kim Zaninovich was in that position, and walked out of the office Monday saying it was "distressing" to see President Trump's image on the inside cover of her passport. "It's an angry look," she said of the illustration of Trump with closed fists on a desk, in front of the Declaration of Independence and the American flag.

Zaninovich said she was given no choice to opt out and get a regular passport. Another applicant, Ariel Baras, said he was asked and decided "why not?"

While there was initially some confusion about whether travelers had a choice, NPR did learn that there's a trick if you are applying in person in Washington and do not want a passport with Trump's image: Choose extra pages. The State Department says the 250th commemorative passport is only available in the standard, 28-page book.

Copyright 2026 NPR