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Photos: Fans gather in the Bay Area for the World Cup match between the U.S. and Bosnia-Herzegovina

NPR | By Meredith Nierman
Published July 2, 2026 at 1:51 PM EDT

From watch parties outside the stadium in Santa Clara to gathering places across the San Francisco Bay Area, supporters of the United States and Bosnia-Herzegovina teams came together for a FIFA World Cup match that ended in a 2-0 U.S. victory and a place in the Round of 16. From pre-match anticipation to post-match celebrations for U.S. fans, photographers Beth LeBerge and Gina Castro of member station KQED documented the anticipation, community and celebration.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Shannon Malone cheers before marching to the San Francisco Bay Area stadium for the FIFA World Cup game between the USA and Bosnia-Herzegovina in Santa Clara, Calif., on July 1, 2026.
Beth LaBerge / KQED
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KQED
Shannon Malone cheers before marching to the San Francisco Bay Area stadium for the FIFA World Cup game between the USA and Bosnia-Herzegovina in Santa Clara, Calif., on July 1, 2026.
Fans of Bosnia-Herzegovina walk toward the San Francisco Bay Area stadium ahead of the game.
Beth LaBerge / KQED
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KQED
Fans of Bosnia-Herzegovina walk toward the San Francisco Bay Area stadium ahead of the game.
Brenda Moss and her daughter, Rome, 8, stand in front of the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.
Beth LaBerge / KQED
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KQED
Brenda Moss and her daughter, Rome, 8, stand in front of the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.
Fans walk toward the San Francisco Bay Area stadium ahead of the game.
Beth LaBerge / KQED
/
KQED
Fans walk toward the San Francisco Bay Area stadium ahead of the game.
U.S. national men's team soccer fans cheer before marching to the San Francisco Bay Area stadium for the game.
Beth LaBerge / KQED
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KQED
U.S. national men's team soccer fans cheer before marching to the San Francisco Bay Area stadium for the game.
Irma Aguirre and her son, Leo, 7, both Bosnia-Herzegovina fans, pose for a photo at Thrive City in San Francisco.
Gina Castro for KQED /
Irma Aguirre and her son, Leo, 7, both Bosnia-Herzegovina fans, pose for a photo at Thrive City in San Francisco.
U.S. men's national soccer team fans watch in suspense at Thrive City in San Francisco.
Gina Castro for KQED /
U.S. men's national soccer team fans watch in suspense at Thrive City in San Francisco.
Bosnia fans watch the game at Clara's Junction, near the San Francisco Bay Area stadium in Santa Clara.
Beth LaBerge / KQED
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KQED
Bosnia fans watch the game at Clara's Junction, near the San Francisco Bay Area stadium in Santa Clara.
Chicken Meets Rice, a restaurant near the San Francisco Bay Area stadium, hosted a watch party.
Beth LaBerge / KQED
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KQED
Chicken Meets Rice, a restaurant near the San Francisco Bay Area stadium, hosted a watch party.
Melita Advic wears a Bosnia-Herzegovina face tattoo on her cheek while awaiting the start of the game at a watch party at Thrive City in San Francisco.
Gina Castro for KQED /
Melita Advic wears a Bosnia-Herzegovina face tattoo on her cheek while awaiting the start of the game at a watch party at Thrive City in San Francisco.
Irma Aguirre shows off her Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina nails.
Gina Castro for KQED /
Irma Aguirre shows off her Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina nails.
Jenny Wen celebrates the U.S. win outside the stadium in Santa Clara.
Beth LaBerge / KQED
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KQED
Jenny Wen celebrates the U.S. win outside the stadium in Santa Clara.
Naseem Farooqi celebrates the U.S. team victory as he leaves the stadium in Santa Clara.
Beth LaBerge / KQED
/
KQED
Naseem Farooqi celebrates the U.S. team victory as he leaves the stadium in Santa Clara.
NPR News
Meredith Nierman
Meredith Nierman is the Senior Editor Network Visuals at NPR where she collaborates closely with NPR member stations nationwide to elevate photojournalism across the network. She brings over two decades of experience in visual media production and leadership for public media from her tenure at GBH (PBS and NPR Member organization) in Boston.