Trump signs agreement with Iran. And, the president's approval hits record lows

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

President Trump yesterday signed a framework agreement to end the war with Iran during a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at Versailles. Earlier that day, the Trump administration shared details of the deal while Trump answered reporters' questions at a press conference capping off his visit to the G7 summit. The framework also aims to restore oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. In the document, Iran commits to not building a nuclear weapon, while the U.S. says it is prepared to lift decades of sanctions, potentially allowing Iran to rebuild its devastated economy.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Getty Images President Trump speaks during a media conference at the end of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 17.



🎧 NPR's Greg Myre says the president's choice of words when discussing the deal grabbed his attention. Trump said he didn't want to be another Herbert Hoover, the president who presided over the Great Depression. He also said that world oil supplies would run out within four weeks. In the early stages of the war, Trump demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender." Now, he says he is ending it to prevent an economic crisis. Myre points out that while this deal aims to end the conflict, the president still used belligerent language, saying he has the right to resume the war. Iran stands to gain significantly from the deal, as it would be able to sell its oil freely on the global market, providing a substantial immediate benefit. If they reach a final agreement, all U.S. and UN sanctions are supposed to be lifted. That is still a big "if," Myre says. But for the first time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran could operate without these extensive restrictions, marking a shift in the longstanding efforts by the U.S. and its allies to pressure the nation with punitive measures.

when discussing the deal grabbed his attention. Trump said he didn't want to be another Herbert Hoover, the president who presided over the Great Depression. He also said that world oil supplies would run out within four weeks. In the early stages of the war, Trump demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender." Now, he says he is ending it to prevent an economic crisis. Myre points out that while this deal aims to end the conflict, the president still used belligerent language, saying he has the right to resume the war. Iran stands to gain significantly from the deal, as it would be able to sell its oil freely on the global market, providing a substantial immediate benefit. If they reach a final agreement, all U.S. and UN sanctions are supposed to be lifted. That is still a big "if," Myre says. But for the first time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran could operate without these extensive restrictions, marking a shift in the longstanding efforts by the U.S. and its allies to pressure the nation with punitive measures. ➡️ More than three months after the U.S. and Israel initiated their war on Iran, the repercussions are felt globally. Here are some key areas where the war's costs are already evident.

Trump's approval ratings continue to fall to record lows, particularly over his handling of the economy, according to the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll. Only one-third of Americans approve of Trump's handling of the economy, which is three points lower than the worst ratings former President Joe Biden received during his term. Just 36% of respondents approve of Trump's overall job performance, while 59% disapprove, marking the widest gap he has faced in either of his terms in office.

🎧 Many economic factors are working against Republicans this year, including high gas prices, soaring inflation, tariff policies and the war with Iran, NPR's Stephen Fowler says. This survey was conducted before the latest memorandum of understanding, which could potentially bring about a change in the conflict in Iran. The persistent pessimism about the economy, which dates back to the Biden administration, is particularly strong among independents. Strategists from both parties warn that this situation could lead to a shift in key races, with some voters who once supported Trump gravitating back to Democrats who propose solutions for rising prices. A portion of Trump's most loyal supporters may choose to stay home on Election Day.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton announced that the Senate has postponed the confirmation hearing for Jay Clayton to serve as director of national intelligence after Trump urged Republicans to delay the process. The Senate announced its decision after Trump posted on social media saying he was delaying Clayton's nomination and blocking the renewal of a key surveillance tool integral to U.S. intelligence operations. Trump wants to tie the reauthorization of the tool known as FISA section 702 with the passage of the GOP voting bill known as the SAVE America Act. He also wants the Senate to expedite the confirmation of Clayton's replacement as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. While Clayton's hearing is postponed, Bill Pulte, who has a record of weaponizing government information against Trump's perceived foes, will temporarily lead the nation's 18 intelligence agencies.

🎧 Democrats are concerned about what Pulte could do with access to the entire government surveillance toolkit, NPR's Eric McDaniel says. Republicans are frustrated by Pulte's lack of experience in national security and intelligence. The Senate is supposed to vet cabinet positions, but the president's decision to block the confirmation of a full-time official denies them this constitutional responsibility, McDaniel says.

Watch this

Nickolai Hammar/NPR / Chloe Malle talking to NPR for a Newsmakers interview.

Go face-to-face with the person of the moment. NPR's Newsmakers video podcast brings the biggest names in politics, business, sports, arts, and culture out of the headlines and into the interview chair to discuss the mark they're making on the world. Follow the Newsmakers podcast or subscribe to NPR's YouTube channel to get new episodes as soon as they're available.

Chloe Malle was chosen to succeed Anna Wintour as Head of Editorial Content at American Vogue last fall. She began her career at Vogue 15 years ago as a "social editor," managing a section focused on weddings and parties. Now, Malle is ushering American Vogue into a new era, appealing to a younger generation of readers who consume fashion and culture through algorithms rather than the pages of a printed magazine. Under her leadership, the magazine's summer issue, released this month, celebrated the 250th anniversary of the United States. In an episode of NPR's Newsmakers, Malle spoke with Morning Edition's Michel Martin about the differences between today's Vogue and the one she read as an adolescent, the continued significance of Vogue and the evolution of legacy media.

Watch or listen to the interview or read the article about their discussion.

Picture show

Rachel Wisniewski for NPR / The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia offers guided tactile tours aimed at blind and low vision visitors in a gallery called Signers' Hall. Museum educator Sydney Wharton traces visitor Tim Kelly's Jr. hands over the statue of Benjamin Franklin as she leads him and his father, Tim Kelly Sr., through the gallery.

As America celebrates 250 years, the National Constitution Center in the nation's founding city of Philadelphia has begun offering guided tactile tours for blind and low-vision visitors in a gallery called "Signers' Hall." The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990 required that most public institutions, including museums, make their buildings accessible. But access to the exhibits inside is often still limited. The NCC joins a growing number of museums across the U.S. that have, in recent years, incorporated accessibility options, such as sensory-friendly days, into their programming. During NCC's tours, museum guides provide detailed descriptions of what can be seen and felt while they give their history lesson. At times, museum staff assist visitors by guiding their hands over the clothing, hands and expressive faces of the statues, ensuring a safe experience as they navigate through the crowded space. Take a look at how this museum is expanding access to its exhibits.

3 things to know before you go

/ Rebecca Simonitsch / Rebecca Simonitsch Rebecca Simonitsch (right) smiles with her mother in 2001, the year she had her surgery.

When Rebecca Simonitsch was 20, she learned she might be a candidate for brain surgery to help with her seizures. As she flew back home and tried to process the news, the man sitting next to her struck up a conversation and revealed he was an expert in neuropsychology. Her unsung hero listened to her concerns, talked her through the surgery and eased her anxiety. The Pakistani government is removing the sales tax on women's menstrual products and birth control. A new study finds that cohabiting romantic partners share approximately 44% of their oral microbiome and 19% of their gut microbiome. Experts weigh in on whether this is a cause for concern.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2026 NPR