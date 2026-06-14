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Here's who's missing at the World Cup: Soccer-playing grannies!

NPR | By Ryan Lenora Brown
Published June 14, 2026 at 7:17 AM EDT

Editor's Note: As the World Cup kicks off, we just got some good news about our coverage of another global soccer event: the Grannies International Football Tournament. Last year we published a story about this tournament — "where you've never too old to play. But you may well be too young." (The age cutoff is 50.) This week we learned that our story landed first prize for sports features reporting in the Society for Features Journalism awards! The judges' comments include: "A beautiful story beautifully told." We can't disagree!

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Ryan Lenora Brown