U.S. says the Iran ceasefire holds despite attacks in Strait of Hormuz and against UAE

Updated May 5, 2026 at 12:52 PM EDT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — U.S. military leaders said a ceasefire remains in effect a day after Iran was blamed for new attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and against the United Arab Emirates. The key American ally later said it came under Iranian drone and missile attack again on Tuesday.

Still, the fragile truce reached nearly a month ago appeared to be holding as U.S. forces pressed ahead with efforts to reopen the strait, a vital waterway for global energy. On Monday, the U.S. said it had opened a lane and sunk six small Iranian boats that had threatened commercial ships.

So far, only two merchant ships are known to have passed through the new U.S.-guarded route, with hundreds more bottled up in the Persian Gulf. Shippers are still wary, and it's unclear whether U.S. military action can reassure them without reigniting the conflict that began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

Phil Holm / AP / AP The image above shows the Strait of Hormuz and its traditional shipping routes and northern routes that Iran has opened to vessels unaffiliated with the U.S. or Israel.

Iran's effective closure of the strait, through which major oil and gas supplies passed before the war, along with fertilizer and other petroleum products, has sent fuel prices skyrocketing and rattled the global economy. Breaking Iran's grip would deny its main source of leverage as U.S. President Donald Trump demands a major rollback of its disputed nuclear program.

Iran says the new U.S. effort violates the ceasefire

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, the U.S. military's top officer, told a news conference Tuesday that Iran's renewed attacks hadn't reached the threshold of what Caine called "major combat operations." He said Tuesday marked a "quieter" day in the strait.

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP / AP Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine speak to members of the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday.

"No, the ceasefire is not over," Hegseth said, affirming Caine's assessment. They spoke before the latest attacks on the UAE.

Iran has said the new effort does violate the ceasefire. Iran's parliament speaker and chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, signaled that Iran has yet to fully respond to the U.S. attempt to reopen the waterway.

"We know full well that the continuation of the status quo is intolerable for America; while we have not even begun yet," he said in a post on X. His statement did not mention negotiations with the U.S. that are now in the form of passing messages via Pakistan.

Disputing Washington's claim of sinking six boats, an Iranian military commander said two small civilian cargo boats were hit on Monday, killing five civilians, Iran's state TV reported.

Caine, the top U.S. general who serves as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said more than 100 U.S. military aircraft are patrolling skies around the strait.

The Trump administration has cited the April 8 ceasefire in asserting that the president does not have to give a formal update to Congress on the war under the War Powers Resolution. That law typically requires presidents to seek formal approval from Congress for war activities 60 days after beginning military action.

Shippers remain wary

So far, just two civilian vessels, both U.S.-flagged merchant ships, are known to have passed through the strait as part of the lane the U.S. says it has created. Shipping company Maersk said one of them, a vehicle carrier that it operates, exited the strait safely with U.S. military assistance on Monday.

Vahid Salemi / AP / AP An Iranian demonstrator waves a flag of the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah under an anti-U.S. billboard, depicting the American aircrafts into the Iranian armed forces fishing net with signs that read in Farsi: "The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed, The entire Persian Gulf is our hunting ground," during a pro-government gathering at Enqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution, square in Tehran, Iran, Monday.

Former military officers who have served on the strait have said opening it would be dangerous and highly challenging, even with military escorts, which the U.S. isn't providing now.

There's little room to maneuver in the narrow waterway — just 21 miles (34 kilometers) wide — and Iran can reach all of the strait and its approaches with cruise missiles. It also can target vessels with longer-range missiles, drones, fast attack craft and mines.

"At this point in time our risk assessment remains unchanged," Hapag-Lloyd AG, one of the world's largest container shipping companies, said in a statement. "Transits through the Strait of Hormuz are for the moment not possible for our ships."

Ship tracking data showed a Panamanian-flagged crude oil tanker heading toward the center of the strait Tuesday after leaving an anchorage in the Persian Gulf, though it was unclear if it would try to pass through.

Iran has attacked ships that try to transit without going through its own route in the northern part of the strait along its coastline. That involves being vetted by Iran's Revolutionary Guard and payment in some cases.

The U.S.-approved route goes through territorial waters of Oman to the south.

"For shipping companies and for insurance companies, they still have to wait and see how this plays out," said Torbjorn Soltvedt, principal Middle East analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.

"This initiative alone isn't something that looks like it's going to open the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

The UAE bore the brunt of Iran's retaliation

The United Arab Emirates said Monday its air defenses had engaged 15 missiles and four drones fired by Iran. Authorities in the eastern emirate of Fujairah said one drone sparked a fire at a key oil facility, wounding three Indian nationals. The British military reported two cargo vessels ablaze off the UAE, also on Monday.

On Tuesday, the UAE's Defense Ministry said it was responding to another Iranian drone and missile attack.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the targeting of UAE civilians and infrastructure "unacceptable." Pakistan and Saudi Arabia also condemned the strikes.

Tehran did not confirm or deny the attacks. But Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday on X that the U.S. and the UAE "should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire."

The Strait of Hormuz closure has far-reaching consequences

Closing the strait has squeezed countries in Europe and Asia that depend on Persian Gulf oil and gas, raising prices far beyond the region.

The U.S. has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports since April 13. It also has warned shipping companies they could face sanctions if they pay Iran for transit of the strait.

The blockade has deprived Tehran of oil revenue it needs to shore up its ailing economy. U.S. officials have expressed hope the blockade will force Iran to make concessions in talks on its nuclear program and other longstanding issues.

Copyright 2026 NPR