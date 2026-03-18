Ruling overturns Senegal's Africa Cup title and declares Morocco the champion

GENEVA — Morocco was stunningly awarded the Africa Cup of Nations title on Tuesday by governing body judges who overturned Senegal's victory in a chaotic final in January.

The Confederation of African Football said its appeals board ruled that Senegal is "declared to have forfeited the final" and its 1-0 win in extra time becomes a 3-0 default win for host nation Morocco.

Senegal later said it would appeal the decision, but did not indicate where. One such avenue is the Court of Arbitration for Sport, a Lausanne, Switzerland-based independent body which settles sports-related disputes through arbitration or mediation.

In the Jan. 18 final in Rabat, Senegal players led by coach Pape Thiaw left the field in protest during stoppage time for 15 minutes — and fans tried to storm the field — when Morocco was awarded a penalty that was set to decide the match.

When play resumed, Morocco forward Brahim Diaz's spot kick — a controversial slow chip shot known as a "Panenka" — was saved by goalkeeper Édouard Mendy and Senegal scored the only goal in extra time.

Tension in the stadium was already raised by Senegal being denied a goal minutes before the penalty was given to Morocco.

In the second minute of stoppage time, Senegal's apparent go-ahead goal was ruled out for a foul by Abdoulaye Seck, but TV replays showed little contact on Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi.

After the Senegal walk-off, the team's return to the field seemed to be as a result of urging by star forward Sadio Mané to complete the game.

At an initial disciplinary hearing, CAF imposed fines of more than $1 million in fines and bans for Senegal and Morocco players and officials but left the result untouched.

Senegal defender Moussa Niakhaté on Instagram posted an image of himself holding the trophy with a message that said: "Come and get it! They're crazy!"

In a similar post, left back El Hadj Malick Diouf added: "It's not what I expected… this thing isn't going anywhere."

Decision called "a shame for Africa"

Abdoulaye Seydou Sow, secretary general of the Senegalese Football Federation, said the organization will file an appeal.

"We will not back down. The law is on our side," Sow told the public broadcaster Radiodiffusion Télévision Sénégalaise late Tuesday.

He called the ruling a "shame for Africa."

"This decision is a travesty that rests on no legal basis. We felt that the panel was not there to apply the law, but to carry out an order," Sow said.

CAF cited article 82 of tournament regulations for its marquee event to justify the verdict enforced on appeal, though not at the first hearing.

It states "if, for any reason whatsoever, a team withdraws from the competition or does not report for a match, or refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorization of the referee, it shall be considered loser and shall be eliminated for good from the current competition."

Still, the appeal verdict did seem to override the referee's authority making field-of-play decisions.

The verdict Tuesday awards Morocco its first African title since 1976 and denied Senegal its second title, and second within three editions after also lifting the trophy in 2021.

World Cup-bound teams

Any appeal by Senegal to CAS in Lausanne, Switzerland, would typically take about a year to reach a verdict — long after both teams play at the 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Senegal has been drawn to play in a group with France, Norway and a playoff bracket winner this month which could be Iraq. The games against France and Norway both are at MetLife Stadium near New York.

Morocco was drawn to face Brazil, Scotland and Haiti, with an opening game also at MetLife against Brazil.

Under coach Walid Regragui at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Morocco became the first African team ever to reach the semifinals.

Regragui left the job two weeks ago following fierce criticism for not winning the AFCON title, saying "the team needs a new lease of life before the World Cup."

Barring a successful appeal by Senegal, Morocco will go the U.S. as African champion.

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