Legal concerns arise over U.S. capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 5, 2026 at 11:55 AM EST

Questions are being raised over the legality of the U.S. capture of now-deposed Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

Host Robin Young talks with Geoffrey Corn about the legal issues surrounding Maduro’s capture, and what’s next after his first court appearance in New York. Corn served in the Army for 21 years and is currently the chair of criminal law and director of the Center for Military Law and Policy at Texas Tech University Law School.

