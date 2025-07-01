NOAA delays cutoff of satellite data for hurricane forecasting amid budget cut fallout

/ This GOES-19 GoeColor satellite image taken Friday, June 13, 2025, at 1:40 p.m EDT, and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Dalila in the eastern Pacific Ocean just south of the southwestern coast of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)

The U.S. is in the middle of hurricane season, but key data used to track the intensity of these storms may soon go offline.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had planned to cut off satellite data collection overnight. The agency extended the collection for one month after an outcry from climate scientists.

Daniel Swain, climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, joins us.

