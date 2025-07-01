Most Americans feel democracy is theatened, poll shows. And, Mamdani speaks with NPR

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

A new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll reveals that 76% of Americans believe democracy is facing a serious threat. That percentage includes 89% of Democrats, 80% of Independents and 57% of Republicans. Additionally, 73% view politically motivated violence as a significant issue. These findings emerge during President Trump's second term, when the U.S. is notably polarized.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images / Getty Images The U.S. Capitol is seen on May 20 in Washington, D.C.

🎧 People have low confidence in political leadership in the U.S., regardless of whether it is due to Trump, congressional Republicans or congressional Democrats, NPR's Domenico Montanaro tells Up First. Trump has a 43% job approval. In key issue areas, like immigration, foreign policy and the economy, the president receives similar percentages. Right now, only 44% of Democrats approve of their party's approach in Congress, compared to 73% of Republicans who approve of their party. Montanaro says Democrats have a lot of work to do if they want to take back the House next year.

Senate Republicans aim to pass Trump's significant tax and spending bill later today. However, they first need to address a series of amendment votes from both parties, which are currently ongoing after a lengthy overnight session. Democrats oppose the plan's passage, and Republicans face internal divisions as they work to get the bill on Trump's desk by Friday.

🎧 Much of the fight is centered on the megabill's provision to extend tax cuts passed during the president's first term, NPR's Claudia Grisales says. The provision would cost trillions of dollars to install. To help pay for it, Republican fiscal hawks want deep cuts to Medicaid, but moderate Republicans oppose the move. The sweeping bill will touch multiple facets of life, including retaining the current child tax credit levels and new spending for defense and immigration enforcement. Before the bill reaches the president's desk, the House will need to sign off on the Senate bill. With the changes the Senate has made, it is not clear if it will be a smooth process for the House.

The U.S. Agency for International Development officially shuts down and merges its remaining operations with the State Department today. A new study in The Lancet estimates that it has saved over 90 million lives in the past two decades. When the Trump administration took office at the beginning of 2025, one of its first major moves was dismantling USAID.

🎧 Agency staff says the shuttering of the agency has been very hard for them, telling NPR's Fatma Tanis that it's hitting them that this is the end. The Trump administration has slashed foreign assistance and made it clear it believes most U.S. foreign aid doesn't align with the president's America First policy. The administration hasn't outlined a vision for the future of the USAID programs that will continue. Tanis says it is hard to overstate the impact of shutting down USAID. It will mean cuts to thousands of programs in low-income countries that address health issues. The new study projects that the cuts could result in 14 million preventable deaths by 2030.

Today's listen

NPR /

Zohran Mamdani launched his mayoral campaign for New York City last year with odds stacked against him as he faced resistance from his own party's establishment. He tried hard to keep affordability the focal point of his campaign, but encountered attempts from others to misrepresent his identity. Unfounded claims were made suggesting he would promote Islamic law, while some accused him of supporting terrorism and being antisemitic. For the most part, New Yorkers didn't fall for these attacks. Mamdani is now the presumptive Democratic candidate after receiving the most votes in the primary last week. Morning Edition host Leila Fadel sits down with Mamdani to discuss what his victory means for his party and how he plans to implement his policies if he becomes mayor, despite skepticism about their feasibility. Listen to the interview or read more about him and watch a video of the interview here.

Living better

Maria Fabrizio for NPR /

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

Cancer survivors and advocates say that all too often, even well-intentioned people get the fundamentals wrong when they share their bad news. What is worse is when people disappear without a word. The phenomenon is so common that many cancer patients call it "cancer ghosting." This often occurs because people may be unsure of how to respond. But the silence can be even more painful than the treatments themselves, several cancer survivors tell NPR. Here's advice for what to do and say — and what not to say — when a loved one faces cancer.

❤️ It can be scary for you as a loved one of someone with cancer, but remember, they are facing a bigger fear. Connection and presence are important, even if you don't know what to say; just being there makes a difference.

❤️ If it feels awkward, acknowledge the tension and ask whether the patient wants to talk about it. If they do, just listen and allow them space to vent.

❤️ When conveying understanding, avoid sharing your own stories or unsolicited advice, as it may overlook the person's unique experience. Each cancer journey is different, and others' stories can be irrelevant or trigger fears.

❤️ People who survive cancer and no longer have treatment should still receive continued support. This could just mean remembering to honor how cancer has left its mark.

3 things to know before you go

Leon Neal / Getty Images / Getty Images Bobby Vylan of Bob Vylan crowdsurfs in front of the West Holts stage during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025 on June 28 in Glastonbury, England.

British punk-rap duo Bob Vylan is under investigation in the U.K. after its lead singer led chants against the Israeli military during a set at Glastonbury, which was broadcast live on Saturday. The WNBA is expanding to a record of 18 teams by adding three new franchises: Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia. France has issued a restrictive outdoor smoking ban, including at public parks, swimming pools, beaches, or anywhere children may be present, to ensure their protection.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2025 NPR