WorldPride, the international celebration of LGBTQ+ identity held biennially in a different city, is in Washington, DC this year.

Amid a complex political backdrop in the city and in front of an administration with a fraught relationship with the LGBTQ+ community, host Peter O’Dowd speaks to Ryan Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance.

